Before the top OEMs compete next year in the foldable phone arena, Huawei and Samsung will first introduce the two new mid-range phones with a new kind of display. The cutout screen or display with camera hole is a new tech and we’re curious how the industry will receive it. We have no doubts about the advantage such offers because the hole found in the upper left part of the screen allows an almost bezel-less display. We first learned about the Samsung Galaxy A8s but soon found out Huawei will also compete with a hole-screen smartphone.

Details were scarce before but now we have info it will be the Nova 4. The Huawei Nova4 is possibly the controversial Huawei Nova 3i we featured earlier.

Prolific Chinese leakster Ice universe (@UniverseIce) shared this information: Huawei will reveal the Nova 4 on December 17 and Samsung will release the Galaxy A8s come December 10. Samsung will still be ahead of the top Chinese OEM.

Not much information on specs and features have been provided but these are mid-range phones. Their top-selling point is the large bezel-less display made possible by the camera hole. Let’s wait and see for the 10th and the 17th. The launches are a week apart so this is going to be one tough competition to break.

On December 17, Huawei will release nova4

On December 10, Samsung will release the Galaxy A8s pic.twitter.com/eUYLNHzeUT — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 3, 2018

VIA: Weibo (1),(2)