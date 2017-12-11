In the coming year 2018, we may no longer see a Galaxy A5 or Galaxy A7 as these two smartphones are believed to be replaced by the Galaxy A8 and Galaxy A8+. This isn’t the first time we’re hearing the idea but we’re closer to the details being confirmed. A number of rumors have been heard but all remain as such—rumors—until an official announcement is made by Samsung.

The South Korean tech giant’s PDF manual for the said devices have been sighted online. We can confirm they are mid-range that can become bestsellers for the coming year.

Samsung usually releases watered-down versions of the premium Galaxy S and market them as A phones the following year. The specs aren’t fully high-end but powerful enough compared to the previous year’s mid-range taste.

What’s good about the Galaxy A8 and A8+ are the new dual front cameras. A dual camera system has been used by the South Korean tech giant already in some models but this is the first time the selfie imaging system will also have two cameras. The setup may also feature Live Focus, most likely 13MP sensors only, live stickers on the camera app, Bixby, on-screen navigation, and an Infinity Display. The Galaxy A8+ will obviously be bigger and slightly more powerful. If those are not enough, there’s the Always On Display, rear fingeprint sensor, so you can get more from the devices

SOURCE: Samsung