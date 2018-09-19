With several mentions of an upcoming Samsung Galaxy A phone, we welcome any new and related information. The latest we have is this Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 that was sighted as image renders. At first, we thought it is the Galaxy phone with four cameras but it appears it’s simply the 2018 model of the Galaxy A7. What’s interesting though is the triple camera setup at the rear so we’re thinking this could be a pre-release device before the Galaxy S10’s launch next year.

The Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 will be available in two colors as pictured: Blue and Black. It looks a lot like the Galaxy A8 with the Infinity display. The Galaxy Note 9’s wallpaper is seen here while three lenses at the back are accompanied by an LED flash.

The selfie camera is only one. There is no dual front-facing cam setup so that still makes a total of four cameras. If that’s the case, there is still the possibility this is the ‘4X FUN’ phone.

This Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 will also roll out in the Netherlands. We know it will feature 4GB of RAM and an Exynos 7885 processor. We don’t think this will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor but we’ll find out for sure on October 11.

VIA: Galaxy Club