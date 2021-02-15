The Samsung Galaxy A72 has yet to arrive but we’re learning more about this smartphone that will also come with the Galaxy A52 5G. We noted it will come with 90Hz to 120Hz displays. It will have a larger screen compared to the Galaxy A52. Sadly though, this one will not feature 5G connectivity–just 4G. It’s more of a decent mid-range phone that boasts some features and design elements from the Galaxy S series. This device is more affordable but already comes with decent specs like the 6.7-inch SuperAMOLED scree with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution in 20:9 format.

We’ve seen image renders of the Galaxy A72. Refresh rate may only reach up to 90 Hertz. The front display includes a 32MP selfie camera and an under-display fingerprint sensor.

The phone will feature a quad rear camera system. The primary camera will be 64MP joined by an 8MP camera with 2x zoom, 12MP ultra-wide-angle, and a 2MP macro camera.

The Samsung Galaxy A72 runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G octacore processor, 6GB or 8GB of RAM, 128 or 256GB onboard storage, microSD card slot for expansion, and a 5000mAh battery. Expect to see the following: a plastic housinG, USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, and IP67 rating. The device is powered by Android 11 topped by One UI.