The Samsung Galaxy A70s was launched in India last September. That was after being leaked it would arrive with a 64MP camera soon. Earlier this year, the Galaxy A70 was also introduced as the biggest from the series yet. In the US, it’s only now the Samsung Galaxy A70 is joining the other Galaxy A phones like the Galaxy A6, Galaxy A20, Galaxy A50, and the Galaxy A10e. The Galaxy A70 has made an impact on mobile consumers because of its large battery that also supports 25W fast charging.

The Samsung Galaxy A70’s super fast-charging capability is similar to that of the recently unveiled Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. Charging the 4500mAh is faster than ever. Instead of the Galaxy A70s that launched in India, only the Samsung Galaxy A30 will reach the US. The A70s with 64MP will not roll out in the country–sadly.

Samsung will only deliver more mid-range phones for the rest of the year before the Galaxy S11 series arrives next year. We’re just not sure what new models will be presented. Next year, more Galaxy A series phones will roll out.

The Samsung Galaxy A70 will be available from Verizon. To review, the device comes equipped with a 6.7-inch screen, 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 processor, 32MP + 8MP + 5MP triple rear camera system, 32MP selfie cam, 6GB RAM, 128GB built-in storage, 4500mAh capacity with fast charging tech, and Android 9 Pie OS.

The phone has already reached the FCC grounds as model SM-A705U which only means its arrival soon. We’re expecting other mobile carriers will also release the Android phone unlocked. Samsung may also unveil the smartphone in Canada but no details are available yet. We’ll let you know soon. We assume its arrival is happening just before Thanksgiving which also marks the start of the holiday shopping season.