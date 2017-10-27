The Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 was recently teased with dual selfie cams and Infinity Display. We know this Android phone will be announced before the year 2017 ends together with the Galaxy A5 and Galaxy A3. Some more information was leaked as a related listing on a benchmark site. Believed to be the Samsung SM-A730F on Geekbench, the Android device is powered by an Exynos 7885 chipset.

The specs of this Samsung Galaxy mid-range phone, we’re assuming, are closer to what this year’s Galaxy S phones have. You see, the Galaxy A phones are usually just watered-down versions of the premium Galaxy S from the previous year.

If you don’t want to spend much money on the Galaxy S, you can settle for the Galaxy A instead. As for the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018), this model is said to have the following specs as per Steve Hemmerstoffer (@Onleaks): 6-inch display, 18:9 aspect ratio, Full HD+ resolution, Exynos 7885 chipset, and 6GB RAM. The phone runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat out of the box.

The Samsung Galaxy A7 2018 version will be faster than the 2017 model but it will still be slower compared to any smartphones powered by the Snapdragon 660 processor.

The Galaxy A7 2018 is also expected to have a large display more similar to the Note 8. We’re thinking borderless or almost bezel-less.

https://twitter.com/OnLeaks/status/919802417667084288/

VIA: Telefoon