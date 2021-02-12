Samsung is preparing to release two new mid-range phones. The Galaxy A52 (5G) and the Galaxy A72 are expected to be announced soon. They may be mid-rangers but now we can confirm the phones will come with 90Hz and 120Hz displays. The regular Galaxy A52 and A72 will have 90Hz but the 5G variant of the A52 can reach up to 120Hz. This also means more future mid-range offers from the South Korean tech giant can have high refresh rate displays.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Specs

The 60Hz may no longer be enough for some consumers. Samsung responds to such demand by rolling out the Galaxy A52 and A72. Other Galaxy A52 specs and features we know are as follows: 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O Super AMOLED screen, 6GB or 8GB RAM, 128GB or 256GB built-in storage, Snapdragon 750G processor, quad rear camera (64MP main + 12MP ultra-wide + 5MP depth + 5MP macro camera), 32MP selfie camera, on-screen fingerprint sensor, and a 4500mAh battery with 25W super fast charging tech. It will already be powered by Android 11 One UI 3.1.

When it comes to pricing, the Galaxy A52 5G could be priced around 450 euros ($546) for the 5G model. The non-5G LTE variant could be more affordable at only $400.

Samsung Galaxy A72 Features

As for the Galaxy A72, the phone is said to be equipped with a 6.7-inch flat Infinity-O display, quad camera system, 3.5mm headphone jack. We’re expecting four rear cameras but then we remember mentioning it would be a penta-camera phone before. The price could be around $599.