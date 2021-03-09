The Samsung Galaxy A50 will be getting older once the Galaxy A52 is revealed. But before that happens, the South Korean tech giant is rolling out an update for the device. The phone launched in 2019 as a major mid-range upgrade. It was the Galaxy A51’s predecessor. The Samsung Pay-enabled smartphone soon reached the United States and hit DxOMark with decent Photo and Video Scores. It was then followed by the Galaxy A50s with almost similar features and a few updates.

The Galaxy A50 is getting some Android 11 love. The OS version is ready for the phone and is about to deliver the latest One UI 3.1. This comes after the premium Galaxy phones already received this particular version.

The new Android 11 also brings the latest March 2021 security patch. This is important to know because not all Android 11 release carries this version of the security patch. Specifically, this build delivers A505FDDU7CUBC. Expect improved performance and a refreshed UI design.

Android 11 Updates

Make sure you have at least 1,871.38MB (1.9GB) or free storage space on your Samsung Galaxy A50 if you want to download and install the new Android version. Android 11 delivers a number of new features starting with one-time permissions, chat bubbles, permissions auto reset, conversations section (notification area), media player widget (quick settings panel), and smart device controls. You may also notice a lot of improvements on stock apps, camera autofocus performance, double-tap gesture in turning off the screen, Digital Wellbeing and Parental Controls, added Bixby Routines, video backgrounds for calls, better Dynamic Lock screen, more AoD options and lock screen widgets.

Head on to Settings>Software update >Download and install on your Samsung Galaxy A50 to check if the Android 11 update is available to implement. You can wait for the OTA to arrive too. It is a staged rollout so you need to wait for it to reach your device.