A new smartphone has just been added to the Google Fi lineup. We last mentioned those three Google Fi Motorola phones added to the list of devices. The Samsung Galaxy A32 announced last month is now part of the lineup. Introduced together with the Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A42 5G by Samsung, it’s another affordable 5G Android phone that offers very decent mobile performance. It’s designed for Fi, letting you switch between different cellular networks so you are always connected whether via mobile or WiFi connection.

To review, the Samsung Galaxy A32 5G comes equipped with a 6.5-inch HD+ TFT LCD screen with Infinity-V Display, 720 x 1600 resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, 64GB onboard storage, 5000mAh battery, and 4GB of RAM. When it comes to imaging, there is a 13MP selfie camera and a quad rear camera setup (48MP main + 8MP ultra wide + 5MP macro + 2MP depth). It can capture 4K videos at 30fps.

The phone runs on Android 11 OS. It measures 164.1 x 76.1 x 9.1mm. It runs on an octa-core MediaTek DIMENSITY 720 5G processor. Other features include Wi-Fi 802.11, 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, USB type-C, and GPS among others.

If you may remember, Google Fi started offering Samsung 5G flagships last year. The Galaxy A32 5G is only one addition but we’re expecting more Samsung smartphones will also be added to the Fi lineup.

Price is set at $279.99 or $11.67 per month. You can trade-in an eligible device and receive up to $500 credit. More information HERE.