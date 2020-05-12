There is no doubt a Samsung Galaxy A21s will be unveiled soon. A related render earlier showed the handset in a 360-degree view. Some information on key specs has been revealed as well by Android Enterprise. The new Android smartphone is said to be another budget-level to mid-range device. It comes equipped with a large 6.5-inch IPS screen, 720 x 1600 HD+ resolution, 3GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB onboard storage, NFC, and a fingerprint scanner. The phone has actually been sighted on the Google Play Console, showing some details.

The Samsung Galaxy A21s is also said to run on an Exynos 850 mobile processor. It runs on Android 10 OS out of the box. When it comes to the imaging department, there will be four cameras on the rear headlined by a 48MP shooter. The selfie camera is 13 megapixels only.

The next flagship from Samsung will be the Galaxy Note 20. Before the new Galaxy Note series is revealed, we’re expecting several budget- to mid-range level smartphones will be announced. This Galaxy A21s will only be one of the few.

The phone will be a newer variant of the Samsung Galaxy A21 that was shown off last month. It will be available in Blue, Black, or White. Like most Galaxy A series phones, this one will almost come with a live-video feature.

The information about the Samsung Galaxy A21s has been sighted on the Google Play Console. This means such a phone is in existence and will be revealed soon. We’ll get to confirm the slimmer bezels and the punch-hole on the front display for the selfie shooter. Let’s wait and see.