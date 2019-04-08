Last month, the Galaxy A20e was confirmed to be released in the UK together with the Galaxy A40 and Galaxy A90. New image and video renders of the A90 recently surfaced online while a Galaxy A30 went available on B&H and Newegg with US warranty. The Galaxy A70 rolled out as the biggest from the series yet last month. There’s also the Galaxy A2 Core Android Go phone yet to be unveiled. The Samsung Galaxy A Series has a lot of new models with the latest one being released in India.

Samsung has finally announced the Galaxy A20 in India. The phone boasts powerful specs starting with the 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-V screen, HD+ resolution, 4000mAh battery with 15w fast-charging tech via USB Type C, and dual 13MP and 5MP rear cameras with ultra-wide lens. They’re almost premium but the phone only runs on 3GB of RAM and an Exynos 7884 Octa-core chipset.

The Samsung Galaxy A20 Android phone is ideal for the Gen-Z person who spends a lot of time on their phones, browsing their social media profiles and watching videos endlessly. The 4000mAh batt is powerful enough for it to last for almost a whole day. The 32GB onboard storage may not be enough but there’s a microSD card slot.

When it comes to imaging, the dual rear camera system is great for Ultra-wide photos and videos, as well as, low-light environments. The 8MP selfie camera with fixed focus and f/2.0 aperture is good enough.

Samsung combines a number of its selling points to achieve the Galaxy A20. It’s being released in India initially but we don’t doubt it will also be out in other countries and regions.

Samsung promises consumers can “do more with its brilliant camera with Ultra-Wide lens and proprietary Super AMOLED technology which brings the display alive”.

Galaxy A20 will already feature Android 9 Pie and One UI out of the box. The device will be ready in Black, Blue, or Red. As for the pricing, you can get it for INR 12,490 which is about $180 in the US.

The unit will be out in India via the Samsung Opera House, Samsung e-Store, and other retailers beginning today, April 8, Monday.

SOURCE: Samsung