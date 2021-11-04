The Samsung Galaxy A13 has been mentioned here several times but it hasn’t gone official yet. Back in September, it was said to come with a 5000mAh battery and a 50MP primary camera. Those are impressive for a low-cost Galaxy A smartphone. A few weeks ago, more images and specs were leaked ahead of launch. Today, we’re learning more details like the fact the South Korean tech giant is strengthening the main camera system. For this particular phone, Samsung wants to save cost by getting components from other suppliers like Cammsys and Namuga.

Cammsys and Namuga are believed to supply the 50MP main camera of the Samsung Galaxy A13. Between the two, Namuga will deliver more units. The camera that will be used will come with an autofocus (AF) to allow good capture.

The Android phone may come with four main cameras: the 50MP wide-angle, 5MP ultra-wide angle, 2MP close-up, and 2MP depth for bokeh. The front-facing camera is 8 megapixels.

The Galaxy A13 will be better with the 50MP primary shooter compared to the 48MP found on the Galaxy A12. Apart from the hardware upgrade, we can also assume improved software and overall performance.

The new Samsung Galaxy A13 is poised to capture the budget phone category. Samsung sells a lot of Galaxy A phones and the Galaxy A12 was no different. We’re guessing the Galaxy A13 will also be popular especially in India, the Middle East, and South America with its sub $200 price tag.