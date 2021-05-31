Samsung is working on a few mid-range smartphones. The Galaxy A series is one busy product lineup. Image renders of the Samsung Galaxy A22 5G and Galaxy A22 4G have surfaced a couple of weeks ago. The Galaxy A32 5G was recently made available by Google Fi. The Samsung Galaxy A series phones may be delayed a bit but we are glad to know the South Korean tech giant is working on new phones. There was the Galaxy AO2 which was rebranded as the Galaxy MO2 for India but looks like it has a follow-up in the form of Galaxy A03s.

The Samsung Galaxy AO3S has been rendered. Our source shared the images and details. It looks a lot like the Galaxy A02s but this one now features a side fingerprint sensor. There is a decent 6.5-inc screen plus a 5MP selfie shooter and 13MP triple rear shooters.

91Mobiles and @OnLeaks shared the images. They’re only renders but we believe our source can be reliable. There is a USB Type-C port a V-notch for the selfie camera, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Dimension-wise, its 166.6 x 75.9 x 9.1mm–9.5mm including the camera bump.

The Galaxy A03s looks very similar to the Galaxy A02s expect for the presence of the rear fingerprint speaker. No information on pricing, launch date, and market availability. We can expect an Indian version will be renamed. Maybe the Galaxy M03 after the Samsung Galaxy M02?