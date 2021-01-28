Samsung announced the Galaxy A02s last year. It was scheduled for Q1 2021 launch. While it’s expected to roll out in the US soon, Samsung has just introduced the regular Galaxy A02. It’s a mid-range smartphone that offers a more refined design to the South Korean tech giant’s most essential features. By essential we mean the display and battery life that make a device more reliable and useful. If you are on a budget, you may want to consider the Galaxy A02.

Samsung Galaxy A02 Features

It’s not premium flagship but the specs and performance are decent enough. The new Android phone from Samsung comes equipped with a 6.5-inch Infinity-V screen. The 5000mAh battery with 7.75W charging can last all day long.

When it comes to imaging, the dual rear camera consists of a 13MP main shooter with F1.9 aperture and 2MP macro F2.4 shooter. The selfie camera is 5 megapixels with F2.0.

The phone runs on 2GB or 3GB of RAM and a quad-core MediaTek MT6739W processor. The 32GB or 64GB may not be enough but there is a microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 1TB. The phone measures 164mm x 75.9mm x 91mm.

The Samsung Galaxy A02 also features Dolby Atmos audio and the standards sensors like accelerometer and Sensor Virtual Proximity Sensing. Color options include Denim Black, Denim Blue, Denim Red, and Denim Gray but available may vary by market.

We only know about an LTE variant so don’t expect 5G connectivity. The Samsung Galaxy A02’s only difference we can notice is that while the Samsung Galaxy A02s has a triple rear camera system, the new model only has two. No word on exact pricing and availability yet but we’ll let you know once more details are known. The price could be around $100 though.