Samsung Flow is getting an important update. It is one that most Android mobile fans will appreciate especially those who have been wanting to experience a more seamless transition from a smartphone to a personal computer. For Samsung device owners, they’ve been enjoying Samsung Flow features but in the coming weeks, more people will be able to use it as the functions are coming to more devices—even non-Samsung PCs.

We said Samsung Flow is coming soon to more Android, Galaxy, and Windows 10 devices and the time has finally come. This means you can soon unlock a computer with just the fingerprint scanner on your smartphone or tablet. Just make sure your computer is also updated to the latest Windows 10 to enjoy this feature.

Not all Samsung devices can enjoy the Samsung Flow update but most of the latest models can receive it including the Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+, Galaxy A5, A&, Note 5, S6 Edge+, S6 Edge, S6, S7 Edge, and Galaxy S7.

Syncing notifications will also be available between your computer and smartphone. The feature has been ready but only limited to Samsung computers and Samsung mobile devices. This time, you can sync notifications across Windows, Android, Samsung, or Galaxy devices.

SOURCE: XDA Developers