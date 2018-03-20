Leave it to Samsung to patent all of their unique and borderline crazy display ideas because they might just be able to do it. One of these new patent applications of the Korean gadget giant with the US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) shows a proposed expandable display technology. The drawing that came with the application shows a device that a user can pull outwards to expand the screen – think of those expandable tables and that’s not far from the idea.

Samsung’s patent filing anticipates the time when you won’t have to rotate your screen to landscape mode to get a bigger screen. This patent application shows a screen that consists of three different panels sandwiched in layers and hidden in the body of the device. Pulling on both sides will seemingly allow the hidden panels to slide into position, increasing the display real estate by adding two more displays on each side.

Of course, there are a number of questions you have to ask in the execution of Samsung’s proposed technology. Looking at the cross section technical drawing below, there seems to be a lot of moving parts to make the technology work. With the electronics needed for a normal device considered, stacking three displays on top of each other would probably result in an extremely thick device.

Samsung has had a lot of display ideas in the past few years, and not a lot of them have seen the light of day. We’re not sure if this will even make it to market, but it gives you a good idea of how Samsung is intentionally trying to innovate.

VIA: Patently Mobile