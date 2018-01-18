Earlier this month, Samsung introduced the Exynos 9810 processor that allows more AI features and improves multimedia transfer. The premium chipset is expected to bring more speed and enhancements to the upcoming Galaxy S9. It will make the unit faster and has the ability to make the camera more useful and smarter as it can be. A new one has just been launched by Samsung that is targeted for mid-range devices. Officially known as the Exynos 7872 hexa-core processor, this one is used first in the recently announced Meizu M6s.

The newest Exynos chipset takes advantage of the 14nm FinFET process. It’s part of the Exynos 5 line and currently boasts Mali-G71 GPU for gaming, 1.6Ghz quad-core Cortex-A53 for power efficiency, and a pair of high-performance 2Ghz Cortex-A73 cores. This one promises faster and doubled power performance for standard mobile tasks. The Exynos 7872 processor will be ready for mid-range devices that will be out this 2018.

When it comes to imaging, the Samsung Exynos 7872 offers an improved MFC (Multi-Format Codec) and ISP (Image Signal Processor). It also allows 1080p video recording at 120fps, HEVC and H.264 codec support, iris camera support for authentication, up to 21.7MP rear and front cameras. It can’t handle dual cameras though.

The processor can also handle Cat.7 LTE modem with 2CA (Carrier Aggregation), LTE-FDD and LTE-TDD, FM Radio, Bluetooth 5.0, GLONASS, GPS, BeiDou, and Galileo.

