Samsung has a lot of things in store for the mobile market. No, make that for the world. Of course, we’re not going to enumerate all products the South Korean tech giant will reveal. We’ll just tell you the mobile devices we know will be unveiled in the coming year. Major products will be announced. We already know about the Galaxy S21 FE and the Galaxy S22 series. In the second half of the year, there will be the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and the Galaxy Z Flip 4.

The Galaxy Tab S8 will also be revealed plus new wearables. As per our source, Samsung Electronics is planning to ship some 33.6 million Galaxy Tabs next year. This means production of tablets will increase by six percent.

Production of PCs and laptops will also increase next year by nine percent. As for the wireless earphones and smartwatches, production will be up by over 35%. The pandemic isn’t over but people are saying demand for devices may decrease by next year. That’s possibly because vaccination is now in full swing.

We are hopeful things will be better in 2022. However, Samsung still wants to carry out a more aggressive marketing campaign. That is understandable since the South Korean tech giant is being challenged further by Apple and Xiaomi in different regions.

Samsung Electronics has recently shared its business plans for next year. Specifically, the wireless business division shared with 30 major partners what it will do in the coming year. One notable improvement will be the shipment of tablets that may reach up to 34 million.

Samsung will begin shipping the Galaxy Tab S8 series in the first quarter of the year (Q1 2022). About 1.2 million units of the regular Galaxy S8 will be made. The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus and Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra will reach 900,000 and 400,000. More Galaxy S8 Lite will be produced and reach 1.6 million units but will come in Q3 2022.

From the these numbers, about 60% will be Galaxy Tab A tablets. The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite and A8 will each reach 11 million. Only 1.2 Galaxy Tab A7 may be produced.