The list of 5G phones is getting longer each week. It was only last year when the 5G mobile device category has started. There were only a few models in the list. This year, more OEMs have ventured into the 5G game as networks in different countries are also pushing to expand 5G coverage. More will be added as 5G chipsets are becoming more affordable. The cheaper the 5G hardware and technology are, the more accessible 5G connectivity will be.

With more 5G phones being added to the list this year, we’re curious as to what is the most popular, at least, in H1 2020. The first half of the year has been really tough for the most of the world due to the pandemic. It’s still not over but we know economies are slowly reopening.

It’s important to still track what brand performs well. Business is still business and if we’re going to the discuss the mobile category, Samsung is on top and the number one 5G smartphone in H1 2020 by revenue is the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G.

Samsung has reclaimed its spot. If you may remember, Huawei has overtaken Samsung last Q2 in the global phone market. The South Korean tech giant has surprisingly performed better in Q3 2020. The prediction was actually a 9 percent decline but the numbers are still good. The IDC reports there was a 1.3 percent decline from last year but shipment has still reached 353.6 million devices.

There are markets that have grown faster and stronger like India, Brazil, Russia, and Indonesia. The numbers are better in the budget category. More phones were sold mainly due to discounts and promos.

The top 5 includes Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, Apple, and Vivo. Samsung captured 22.7% percent of the global market share. Huawei is back in second spot with 14.7%. Xiaomi follows with 13.1% share, Apple in 4th place with 11.8%, and Vivo with 8.9%. The remaining 28.8% of the market is courtesy of other OEMs.

Samsung shipped 80.4 million phones. The number is actually a 2.9% increase year-on-year. According to Strategy Analytics, the Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G is the bestselling 5G phone by revenue in H1 2020.