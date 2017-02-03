Android apps are able to run on Chromebooks. It’s no secret that Chrome OS now has Play Store support in some Chromebooks, enabling most mobile apps to run. We knew it’s only a matter of time before the same thing can happen on other laptops and operating systems. Well, we didn’t really expect Android apps to run on Windows but you know that the imaginations of geeks and geniuses are limitless.

True enough, Android 7.1.1 Nougat can now run on your computer or laptop via the AndEX Project. Thanks to developer Arne Exton for making this possible and available for most people. If you’re familiar with the Android-x86, this one is the commercial version. Porting Android OS to X86 has been possible for years so we’re not surprised that we have this AndEX Project.

This time, the AndEX Project has been customized with several and specific Android apps. It features the GAPPS package pre-installed and is described to have the latest long-term supported Linux 4.4 kernel. This doesn’t work though on all computers but it should work if you have the Android-x86 OS running on your machine.

Developer Arne Exton explained, “My compiled Android-x86_64 system (Nougat 7.1.1) can run live (from CD) on certain computers. The system can, however, be installed on almost all newer laptops (and some Desktop computers). For example Acer (Aspire), HP, Samsung, Dell, Toshiba, Lenovo, Thinkpad, Fujitsu, Panasonic and Asus laptops.”

AndEX Project ships with the following frequently used Android apps: Google Chrome, Firefox, Spotify, Google Earth, SnapTube, File Manager, YouTube, Aptoide App Store, and Clash of Clans. With the GAPPS package, you can have access to YouTube, Gmail, Google Play Store, and Google Play Services. Just install more apps by getting them from either the Google Play Store or Aptoide App Store.

AndEX Build 170201 is priced at $9. That’s not expensive considering it gives you the freedom to run Android apps on your PC.

VIA: Softpedia

SOURCE: EXTON