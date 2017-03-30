If you ask hardcore RPG gamers what the best Dungeons and Dragons-based RPG video game was, it would not surprise us if “Planescape: Torment” will be mentioned among the great RPGs like Neverwinter Nights and Baldur’s Gate. In fact, PC Gamer calls this “the best RPG of all time” – and we think they have a pretty strong argument for that. The happy news is, of course, that the game will be arriving on Android pretty soon.

If you’re not familiar, read the PC Gamer review from the link up top for starters. Players will play as the Nameless One, a character that awakes in the middle of a mortuary without any single memory or idea of who he is. Then of course, a floating skull starts talking to you – because these things happen in an RPG, you know. The highly open-ended game is on TSR’s Planescape AD&D universe, which puts zombies, ghosts, and monsters in the world.

The objective is most obvious – to understand who you are and what your role is in a city that is controlled by a powerful figure called the “Lady of Pain”. This amazingly deep RPG will debut on Android soon, for the premium pricing of USD$10.00. Of course, we’d still have to see if the controls render themselves well to a touchscreen interface, but other than that, this should be great.

SOURCE: BeamDog