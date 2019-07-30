The Android community may be waiting for the Samsung Galaxy Fold and the Huawei Mate X to go head-to-head but we may have to wait for a few more weeks or months before their relaunch and market release. Before we compare the two, we may need to spend more time with the first commercial foldable phone from China. The Royole FlexPai was our first taste of the flexible phone and it doesn’t disappoint. Well, we have yet to do a comprehensive review but we’ll work on the Durability Test first.

Zack Nelson aka JerryRigEverything was recently able to Scratch, Burn, and Bend the FlexPai. It’s not your usual Durability Test because the phone is unique. However, Zack still manages to do the basics though and has discovered the disadvantages of the device.

The foldable phone costs a premium price so many people would be interested in this. It still has potential because the flexible smartphone really works. We’re actually impressed at first but at the end of the video, we know it’s not something that will last long.

The foldable smartphone only uses a plastic screen. It doesn’t survive and isn’t able to reach level 6 or 7. We see the display scratching at only level 2 and level 3. The OEM can probably do better on the screen but it’s understandable because it’s flexible.

Burning the LCD screen results in the burn spot only after a few seconds of heat. Holding the plastic screen is a metal build so it appears to be robust.

The bend test is done the other way. Obviously, bending the phone the correct way will not do anything. It’s durable and toughly built. Bending the screen the other way has damaged the hinge. It still works though so that is good news. We know the FlexPai is fragile at this time so careful handling must be done.