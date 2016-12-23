If you’re afraid of riding a rollercoaster but would really love to try, you can still feel the thrill of going fast, up and down those tracks by either watching rollercoaster videos in VR or by simply playing games on your mobile device. One of the most popular games we know is the RollerCoaster Tycoon. We’ve actually seen a few versions of this one beginning in year 2013. The last one we featured was the RollerCoaster Tycoon 4 Mobile and here’s a new one: RollerCoaster Tycoon Classics.

Atari has recently released the new title for both Android and iOS. This game combines the previous games into one for a more exciting mobile gaming experience. We know a lot of people who will appreciate this game. Those who can’t and won’t set foot in a theme park because of fear will be able to live their dreams at least in this game.

RollerCoaster Tycoon is an old PC game that has hit mobile devices . You are your own theme park boss and creator. You may not really ride a new rollercoaster but you can setup the craziest rides you could think of.

The premium games costs $5.99 but it’s definitely worth a try especially if you are a fan of simulation games. Chris Sawyer, the creator of the game, is bringing RollerCoaster Tycoon once more to handheld mobile touch devices. He teamed up with Origin8 Technologies to finish and modernize the game.

If you’re familiar with RollerCoaster Tycoon, you will definitely feel nostalgia once you play the game and start building your theme park. This game includes the original RollerCoaster Sim, coaster construction, park designer, park management, park scenarios, and exciting environments.

Expect authentic gameplay plus new types of roller coasters, rides, facilities, stalls, and shops in RollerCoaster Tycoon Classics.

Download RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic from the Google Play Store

SOURCE: RollerCoaster Tycoon