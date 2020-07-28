Last week came the most anticipated specs monster – Asus ROG Phone 3 having a 144Hz refresh rate screen. The gaming device loaded with 16GB RAM, dual USB-C ports, 6,000 mAh battery, and the latest Snapdragon 865+ processor is a beast in true sense. The device can be natively tweaked to run on 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz or 144Hz screen refresh rate – and interestingly there is another 160Hz mode too – if the 120Hz setting isn’t enough for you.

This discovery comes courtesy XDA Developers member who managed to unearth the hidden mode. To get it on your new ROG Phone 3 you’ll have to execute the ADB command adb shell setpop debug.vendor.asus.fps.eng 1 using the Android Debug Bridge utility. Thereafter, once you reboot the phone, the 160Hz refresh rate option will be available in the quick settings tile “Refresh Rate” or be accessed from Settings > Display > Refresh rate.

Using your device at high refresh rates will suck the battery considerably, although the Snapdragon 865+ processor is tailor-made for handling such processes. Some reviewers have reported inconsistency in battery endurance for the phone. Still, it is early days, as Asus will roll-out updates to fix minor bugs.

So, would you tweak your phone to higher refresh rate settings of 144Hz or even the 160Hz with this tweak? There aren’t many games out there that support such insane refresh rates on a smartphone. The XDA Developers member, Mishaal Rahman who performed the above-mentioned tweak ran Pac-Man with the 160Hz refresh rate setting on the ROG Phone 3.