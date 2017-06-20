Smart home products definitely have a place in every geeky home. If you’re serious with turning your home into a smarter abode, you may continue on by getting the new Ring Video Doorbell. If you haven’t even started building your smart home, you can begin by getting this second generation model that can record videos in HD.

The new Ring Video Doorbell comes with a rechargeable and removable battery so you can be assured that it’s working all the time. It offers two-way motion and audio that can be integrated with your current doorbell. It’s made more secure with new solutions brought by the ‘Ring of Security’ feature so you can see what or who is outside your house even before you open the door.

The idea of this Ring Video Doorbell is to show you what’s behind your door or gate from the inside. It deters thieves from doing their crime because they can be recorded for evidence. In the US, this one is an important tool that can give homeowners “solid peace of mind” as described.

The Ring Video Doorbell 2 can be availed for the Home Depot, Best Buy, and over 15,000 retail stores in the country. Price tag reads $199 only. Device works with a compatible app–Ring-Always Home–which you can download from the Google Play Store.

SOURCE: Ring