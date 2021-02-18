Ring isn’t done improving on its products and services. We believe it will only continue to come up with new devices and enhancements. The last one we mentioned here was the Ring Video Doorbell being updated with Alexa Greetings and Motion Warnings. That was after the Ring Video Doorbell Wired was announced with a lower cost. Ring’s video doorbells and security cameras are now getting a new feature as Ring adds Geofence. Its purpose is to remove alerts that are not necessary.

Ring Geofence is also meant to make the home/away mode smarter than ever. The idea is a virtual boundary around the home. It allows the user to adjust whatever notification or alert you want to receive.

This feature will depend on the location of your device, specifically, the smartphone. The alerts can then be automated. Set Auto-Sneeze if you don’t want to receive an alert if you’re the one waking the video or doorbell camera.

Ring Geofence Features

The Home mode to Away can be switched automatically if you or your device are outside the boundary. Geofence can do the job for you. This actually works best with the People Only Mode which is part of the Ring Protect subscription plans. This mode is to send an alert only when a person is detected. This way, you don’t have to receive any unnecessary alert when any motion is detected.

Ring Geofence will reduce the number of alerts you receive. It works on most of Ring’s products from the Ring Video Ddoorbell to Ring Alarm system and security cameras. For better security and privacy purposes, Ring said it doesn’t backtrack movements. GPS location data are not stored as well. The Geofence feature will simply track your location in relation to the boundary that has been set. It will only send notifications and alerts to a set device.