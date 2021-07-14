The Ring Video Doorbell series has proven to be an effect smart home product for the past few years. We have seen different versions already. Updates and new features have been added like Alexa Greetings and Motion Warnings. This time, the company is introducing end-to-end encryption which means better security to the video and camera doorbell streams. Encryption has been available but only for those in the United States. Other Ring doorbell owners can now take advantage of the same improvement.

Encryption doesn’t only happen when in the cloud storage. It’s also being done as the videos are being uploaded and streamed to users’ mobile devices. Not all Ring doorbell owners can take advantage of this though. Only those that use the Ring app can access the recorded footage or the actual streams.

Ring has provided a list of all Ring devices that can support the end-to-end encryption. They are as follows: Ring Video Doorbell Pro/Pro 2, Ring Video Doorbell Elite, Ring Video Doorbell Wired, Ring Spotlight Cam Wired, Ring Spotlight Cam Mount, Stick Up Cam Elite (2nd Gen), Ring Stick Up Cam Plug-In (3rd Gen), Indoor Cam, Ring Floodlight Cam, Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro, Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Plus, and Stick Up Cam Wired (2nd Gen).

Rings users can still turn off the encryption if they want. End-to-end encryption is actually optional but it is recommended you enable it on an E2EE Ring device running at least Android 8.0 or iOS 12. The battery-powered models don’t support this E2EE. Even those in Belgium can’t enable the encryption yet.

Check your Ring device now and see if you can switch on the end-to-end encryption. Launch the Ring app, proceed to Control Center> Video Management > Advanced Settings > End-to-End Encryption and select ‘Got it’. On-screen instructions will appear. Follow the instructions to generate a passphrase.

Ring has also announced new 2-factor authentication options. Feel free to use an authenticator app for that or a CAPTCHA in the Ring app and Neighbors app. If those are not enough, Ring will also introduce other ways to make things easier for used devices to be wiped or transferred to a new owner.