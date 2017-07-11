If you bought the Moto G4 from Amazon because of that huge Amazon Prime discount, then you probably were prepared to deal with all the ads they put on your lockscreen. That’s a small price to pay indeed if you’re able to get a decent Snapdragon 617-powered phone for around USD$150. But as the aftermarket Android community goes, people have figured out how to turn those ads off. Read on if you’re interested.

Before the Moto G4 Amazon Edition got updated to Android Nougat, one could just type a short command to disable the app that ran those annoying lockscreen ads. But the Nougat update changed all that, so Reddit member “dosangst” went out of his way to look for a process to remove those ads again, and he found one.

Needless to say, this good information, and we want to share it with you. If you have the Moto G4 Amazon Edition, look at the instructions below to remove most of the Amazon bloatware your phone came with.

1. Install USB drivers for your Motorola

2. Download (here) and Install ADB tools

3. Unzip this file to a directory. (right click, extract all, select a directory).

4. Open a cmd prompt from this directory you just extracted to (ctrl+shft+right click, run command prompt here).

5. Enable Developer Options and USB Debugging

6. Find a good USB cable, plug it into your computer and then to your device. When the pop-up appears asking you to authorize the device, allow it.

7. Go Back to that cmd window you opened and type: adb devices

This should return the ID of your device. If not, please go back and retrace your steps.

8. Next Type: adb shell

This should give you a new prompt, something to the effect of athene:/ – here type the following:

pm uninstall -k --user 0 com.amazon.phoenix

This should return ‘Success’ at which point Amazon Ads have been removed!

9. While You’re at it, you might want uninstall a few more pieces of amazon software:

pm uninstall -k --user 0 com.amazon.widgets

pm uninstall -k --user 0 com.amazon.clouddrive.photos

pm uninstall -k --user 0 com.amazon.kindle

pm uninstall -k --user 0 com.amazon.dee.app

pm uninstall -k --user 0 com.amazon.drive

pm uninstall -k --user 0 com.imdb.mobile

pm uninstall -k --user 0 com.goodreads

pm uninstall -k --user 0 com.audible.application

SOURCE: Reddit