Aside from the three new mid-range Android 10-powered smartphones, Redmi also has a new wearable offering. The Redmi Watch is something that you will want to buy right away because it only costs about $45. It is the first smartwatch from Redmi. It boasts a long battery life, a square face, and standard fitness tracking features. The Redmi Watch will be available in China with an even lower cost of about $41 as promo. The Redmi Watch follows the minimalist, Nordic design that is the trend these days.

The Redmi Watch looks a lot like the Apple Watch. This means it may also remind you of the OPPO Watch. This is a first from the Redmi sub-brand but Xiaomi has already introduced Mi smartwatches and Redmi fitness bands in the past.

Redmi also has the Redmi Smart Band but this Redmi Watch looks more attractive. It boasts a small 1.4-inch square display with 323 PPI. Choose among these three pretty colors: Ink Blue, Ivory White, and Elegant Black. Meanwhile, the straps can be had in Pine Needle Green and Cherry Blossom Pink.

The watch’s battery can last up to 12 days on normal use. It is very light at only 35 grams. The 299 yuan retail price will be discounted as promotional launch.

Now let’s take a look at the features: seven sports modes (outdoor running, indoor running, outdoor cycling, indoor cycling, walking, swimming in the pool, and free activities), standing tracking, heart rate monitoring, breathing training, 50-meter water resistance, built-in mic, and NFC connectivity. The Redmi Watch features Xiao AI which is Xiaomi’s very own virtual assistant.