Xiaomi is never slowing down. The Redmi sub-brand has recently announced the arrival of the Redmi Note 9 and the Redmi Note 9 Pro. The two are nothing new as we’ve already seen the Redmi Note 9 Pro and the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India last March. A few weeks later, the Redmi Note 9S was introduced as the global version of the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Today, we’re learning about the global launch of smartphones. There’s also the Mi Note 10 Lite but we’ll highlight the Redmi devices again.

Don’t be confused at this point because of the many names. Just focus on the two: the Redmi Note 9 and the Redmi Note 9 Pro. Xiaomi has this way of rehashing and renaming products when they are basically the same.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro is another global version from the Chinese OEM. It’s the Note 9 Pro Max in India so we know it has the same specs. They are as follows: 6.67 FHD+ IPS display, Snapdragon 720G processor, right-hand-side fingerprint sensor, 6GB of RAM, 64GB or 128GB onboard storage, and a quad rear camera setup (64MP primary).

Redmi will release the smartphone in about two weeks from today in two storage variants–6GB RAM/64GB and 6GB/128GB for $269 and $299 (€247/275). Color options are as follows: Glacier White, Interstellar Grey, and Tropical Green.

As for the regular Redmi Note 9, this one comes with a 5020mAh battery (18W fast charging support), MediaTek Helio G85 processor, 6.53-inch DotDisplay, Corning Gorilla Glass, 3.5mm headphone jack, multi-functional NFC3, and an IR blaster. The TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification means the phone is comfortable even for long hours of watching or working.

The Redmi Note 9 is also available in three colors: Polar White, Midnight Grey, and Forest Green. This one runs on 3GB or 4GB of RAM and comes with 64GB or 128GB onboard storage. Their price tags read $199 and $249, respectively.