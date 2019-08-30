Redmi has been truly busy the past months, preparing for this week’s launch of several products. This week, Xiaomi’s sub-brand has announced the new Redmi Note 8 and Note 8 Pro phones, Redmibook, and the Redmi TV. The official announcement happened at the new campus of Xiaomi. We got a glimpse of the new smartphone that boasts a 64MP camera. It’s not just 48MP as we’ve been mentioning the past few weeks. It’s really 64 megapixels, making it a first in the world.

While the Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a 64MP camera, the regular Redmi Note 8 uses a 48MP camera. On the Pro, Redmi used the Samsung GW1 64MP sensor, making it the first-ever smartphone in the whole word to commercialize it. Just the other day, we mentioned the Realme XT is the first 64MP camera phone in the world. Redmi takes the crown by making the announcement earlier.

Redmi Note 8

The Redmi Note 8 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, 18W charging and design, enhanced audio technology, 48MP quad-camera system, 3.5mm headphone jack, IR blaster, and USB Type-C. Choose from these three RAM/storage version: 4GB+64GB (RMB 999), 6GB+64GB version (RMB 1199), and 6GB+128GB (RMB 1399). You can start pre-ordering from Redmi on September 10, 10AM. The market release will be September 17.

Redmi Note 8 Pro

The Redmi Note 8 Pro is obviously the upgraded version. It’s ideal for gaming but it offers more than that. The phone boasts an octa-core MediaTek Helio G90T processor, Arm Mali-G76 3EEMC4 GPU, and LiquidCool system. The quad-camera system consists of a 64MP Samsung 64MP GW1 sensor, 8MP ultra-wide lens (120° field of view), 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The 64MP primary camera alone is a lot to handle so imagine the possibilities you can do with the Redmi Note 8 Pro.

Other features include a 6.53-inch FHD+ dot drop display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 (front and back), 91.4% screen-to-body ratio, low-blue-light eye protection certification (TÜV Rheinland), IP52 splash-proof technology, 4500mAh battery, 18W Type-C fast charging, 3.5mm headphone jack, IR blaster, and NFC. The Redmi Note 8 Pro also comes with 1217SLS speakers and Smart PA.

RedmiBook 14 Pro

The RedmiBook 14 Pro is a follow-up to the RedmiBook 14. It comes equipped with the following: 14-inch full HD display, 5.75mm ultra-slim bezels, USB 2.0 port, USB 3.0 ports, 3.5mm headphone jack, HDMI port, 10th-gen Intel core processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB storage, 2GB GDDR5 graphics memory, and an NVIDIA 25W TDP GeForce MX250 graphics card. The device can last up to 10 hours of usage and weighs on 1.5kg.

The laptop runs on Windows 10 and features Office Home pre-installed. Check out the prices below for each version:

• Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM/ 256GB ROM (RMB 3999)

• Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM/ 512GB ROM (RMB 4499)

• Intel Core i7, 8GB RAM/ 512GB ROM (RMB 4999)

Redmi TV 70”

Last but not least is the Redmi TV 70”. It’s Redmi’s first TV that offers smart functions. We have a feeling this will directly compete with the upcoming OnePlus TV but we’ll have to see for ourselves.

Redmi TV 70” features a simple design and 4K display. It offers a large viewing experience and great signal connectivity. Other specs are as follows: 6th Gen Amlogic processor, 64-bit octa-core processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB storage, and 2.4G/5G dual-band WiFi. This one doesn’t run on Android TV though, just the PatchWall AI TV system also used on other Mi TVs.