The Redmi Note 8 was only leaked a couple of days ago. We never doubted its existence but we were just curious about its name. The last Redmi Note was the Note 10. Note 8 was already launched in 2019 but the Xiaomi sub-brand has decided to reuse the name but as a 2021 version. Well, like we always say, the final and official name doesn’t always matter. People are more concerned with the specs, features, and actual performance of a device. Oftentimes, even the design doesn’t matter as long as the phone does the job.

The new Redmi Note 8 2021 is now official. It runs on a Helio G85 processor contrary to the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset we assumed it would use. This is an upgraded version of the phone that sold over 25 million units around the world so we have high expectations from this one.

The new version of the Redmi Note 8 already runs on MIUI 12.5 on top of Android 11. There is a splash-resistant nano-coating so it’s always protected. Some of the specs are the same though but video capture’s max resolution is only now at 1080p30 from 4K30 as described.

There is the 6.3-inch screen with 1080 x 2340 resolution, Gorilla Glass 5, and a 4000mAh battery with 18W charging. When it comes to imaging, there is a 13MP selfie camera and the quad rear camera system (48MP main + 8MP ultrawide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth). No word on pricing and exact availability yet but we’ll let you know once details are ready.