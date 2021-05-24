A couple of months ago, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 10 series. It followed the Redmi 9T and Redmi Note 9T announced only in January. In the coming days, we will get to see the new Redmi Note 8. You read that right–Redmi Note 8. The Chinese OEM is introducing the 2021 version of the flagship phone from 2019. Don’t be confused as Xiaomi is really rehashing the name. This is actually the first time we’re learning about the Redmi Note 8 2021 and we can expect to hear more until the official launch date.

Details are scare but looking at the teaser Xiaomi posted, the phone will still have a waterdrop notch–just like the original Redmi Note 8 series. The chin still has the small ‘Redmi’ logo. The bezels still look significant.

The Redmi Note 8 2021 in the picture is blue but we believe it will be ready in other colors as well. Xiaomi has described it as “The Performance All Star”.

The 2020 All-Star is coming. The right edge appears smooth without any buttons. It can be assumed the SIM card slot, volume rocker, and power button are on the left side.

When it comes to specs, we’re assuming the specs and features from the Redmi Note 9 2019 will be upgraded starting with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. There may still be a quad-camera system with at least 48MP main shooter. The 3.5mm headphone jack may still remain together with the IR blaster and USB Type-C.

As for the storage and RAM, maybe at least 64GB and 4GB RAM. We can look forward to a 6GB RAM or maybe 8GB RAM versions too. Let’s wait and see.