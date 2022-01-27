Last week, specs and renders of the Redmi Note 11 global models were leaked. That was after a series of details surfaced ahead of launch. D-Day has arrived as the all-new Redmi Note 11 Series is ready for markets outside China. Four variants are available: Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11S, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. All models are upgrades from the previous lineup with improvements in camera performance, display, and charging speed.

The flagship-level devices are still more affordable compared to other premium offering from other mobile OEMs. The Redmi sub-brand is known for phones positioned at accessible price points.

The Redmi Note 11 phones feature up to 360Hz of touch sampling rate and 120Hz refresh rate. This means lag-free transitions and smoother animations as described. The biggest display among the series is 6.67-inches. All come with FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay, DCI-P3 wide color gamut, and up to 1200 nits of brightness. Other features include top and bottom dual super linear speakers and flat-edge body design.

All four models of the Redmi Note 11 series run on 5000mAh batteries. The vanilla Redmi Note 11 is powered by a Snapdragon 680 processor (6nm). The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G uses Snapdragon 695 chipset (6nm) with up to 2.2 GHz clock speed. Both the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11S use up to 8GB of RAM and octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 processor.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11S can deliver premium-level camera performance, thanks to the 108MP primary shooters. Redmi used the Samsung HM2 sensor for the main camera as it is able to allow higher dynamic range, 9-in-1 pixel binning technology, and dual native ISO.

The 108MP camera is joined by an 8MP ultra-wide angle camera with 118-degree viewing angle, and a 2MP macro camera. The Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note come with additional 2MP depth camera. It offers natural bokeh effect when you take portrait shots. The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11S all boast 16MP front cameras.

Let’s talk about pricing.

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

• 6GB+64GB ($329)

• 6GB+128GB ($349)

• 8GB+128GB ($379)

Redmi Note 11 Pro

• 6GB+64GB ($299)

• 6GB+128GB ($329)

• 8GB+128GB ($349)

Redmi Note 11S

• 6GB+64GB ($249)

• 6GB+128GB ($279)

• 8GB+128GB ($299)

Redmi Note 11

• 4GB+64GB ($179)

• 4GB+128GB ($199)

• 6GB+128GB ($229)

The Redmi Note 11S and Redmi Note 11 will roll out this month. The other two (Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro) will be released in February.