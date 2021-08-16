Last week, Xiaomi announced the MIX 4. The phone was made ready with Camera Under Panel technology after several teasers and leaks. There is also the Xiaomi Mi Pad 5 that comes with stylus support. Xiaomi may be soon on its way to being the top of global rankings as it continues to sell more phones in more markets. In June, it was named the Top Global Smartphone Brand by Counterpoint Research. In a report, it was noted that Xiaomi sold a lot of Redmi phones, specifically, Redmi K, Redmi 9, and Redmi Note 9.

The latest is the Redmi 10. Well, the Chinese OEM has not officially announced the product but it was accidentally posted by Xiaomi. The post has since been moved but our source already managed to get the details.

The Redmi 10 will run on Helio G88 SoC. It’s only a low-cost phone but the specs appear to be very decent. The 90Hz display alone is already impressive.

The Redmi 9 successor boasts a large 6.5-inch FHD+ screen with 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution. As described, it offers adaptive sync support so you can easily switch between 90Hz, 60Hz, and 45Hz depending on the content being shown.

The Android phone runs on MediaTek Helio G88 with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage plus a 5000mAh battery. The latter comes with 18W wired fast charging via the charger and 9W reverse wired charging support. There is a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, single bottom-firing speaker, and a fingerprint scanner on the side. When it comes to the camera department, there is an 8MP front-facing camera and a quad camera system (50MP main + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro + 2MP depth sensor).

The Redmi 10 runs on Android 11 topped by MIUI 12.5. The device will come in three variants: 4GB RAM with 64GB storage, 4GB+128GB, and 6GB+128GB. There is no word on availability and pricing but we know about the color options: Sea Blue, Pebble White, and Carbon Gray.