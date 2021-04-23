ZTE’s RedMagic sub-brand has introduced the RedMagic Watch last month. This isn’t the first smartwatch from ZTE but a first from Nubia RedMagic. The wearable device features a round display like most traditional timepieces we know. The RedMagic Watch was made available first in China but is now ready for its global release. It’s ready in two colors (White or Black) and is sold for only $99 (€99/ £89). One of its many selling points is a 15-day battery life. This means you don’t have to frequently charge your smartwatch or worry about it losing power.

The RedMagic Watch features a round 1.39-inch AMOLED HD display. It offers data tracking for 18 sports. Sleep and stress metrics are offered together with blood oxygen tracking and heart rate tracking.

The smartwatch also comes with a 5ATM water resistance rating and built-in GPS. As with most smartwatches, this one promises easy pairing especially with a RedMagic phone. It only weighs 30g and works as a great personal assistant.

Choose between the white or black. There are five colorful straps available. It comes with 16 workout modes, blood oxygen detection, and 24-Hour heart rate detection.

Straps can be silicone, leather, or alloy. It’s sweat- and corrosion-proof so the smartwatch can last longer.

The Nubia RedMagic Watch is now available in the United States although it was first released in China last month together with the RedMagic 6 and RedMagic 6 Pro. You can choose among the brown leather strap and gray or orange silicone plus the white band/silver case or black band/case.