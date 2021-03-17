Earlier this month, Nubia launched the RedMagic 6 Series with 165Hz refresh rate. It was designed in partnership with Tencent. There are two variants: the regular RedMagic 6 and the Red Magic 6 Pro. The phones boast very high refresh and touch sampling rates–the highest on an AMOLED screen. The series comes with a unique back design. These gaming phones also boast an enhanced ICE 6.0 Cooling System for uninterrupted and more intense gaming sessions. They already went live in China since March 11 but they have yet to appear in other key markets.

The RedMagic team just announced the RedMagic 6 Series will be available for pre-order beginning April 9. International prices were also posted. The gaming phone series will be sold with a starting price of $599 (€599/£509 in Europe).

Interestingly, there is no Tencent branding here. It’s basically the same with “elite specs for elite gaming”. As described, the RedMagic 6 Pro also features a 165Hz refresh rate, 500Hz touch sampling rate, Snapdragon 888, WiFi 6E, 5G, ICE 6.0 Cooling System, and a Turbofan + Vapor Chamber. The phone’s premium build combines metal and glass. The phone promises pro performance as made possible by the premium Snapdragon chipset.

RedMagic 6 Gaming Phone

For better gaming, there are two built-in pro shoulder triggers to use. The 400Hz touch sampling rate is fast. It can also be customized for every game. Hardcore gamers will appreciate this smartphone with the Gamespace switch that allows you to enjoy your own gaming hub.

A more immersive audio can also be experienced for movies, videos, or games. The DTS Ultra X surround sound allows a directional sound. Other premium specs include a 5050mAh battery with quick charging (up to 66W) and a 64MP triple camera system.