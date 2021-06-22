The Red Magic series has been a popular lineup from ZTE Nubia. The Nubia Red Magic 5G was soon followed by the Nubia Tencent RedMagic 6 Series as a special edition offering in China. There was the Nubia RedMagic 6R gaming phone that was introduced with a Snapdragon 888 and 144Hz display and then followed by a regular Nubia Red Magic 6 with high refresh and touch sampling rates. The phones are basically the same but with a few differences in the specs, features, and of course, performance albeit maybe not that noticeable.

The Nubia Red Magic 6 is one affordable gaming smartphone. It’s budget-friendly and can be used for mobile gaming. But is it durable? JerryRigEverything answers the question by putting it under a series of durability tests.

The usual scratch test reveals that the screen scratches at level 6 with deeper grooves at a level 7. The burn test results to some damage but it can still be used.

As for the bend test, the phone survives even when bent on both sides. That’s impressive for a not too pricey phone but it’s definitely worth the money for the premium specs and features. To review, the Red Magic 6 comes equipped with a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, with 2400 x 1080 pixel Full HD+ resolution, Snapdragon 888 chipset, 8GB or 12GB RAM, 128GB and 256GB onboard storage, and a 5050 mAh battery with 66W fast charging.