Want to power through your day and really enjoy your games, there is a new phone on the block designed to help you achieve just that. Nubia has introduced the new Red Magic 6R, which is a sleek gaming smartphone for users who don’t really fancy the bulk and overdo of the gaming phones. The subtle package is nonetheless a powerhouse in itself with specs matching the Red Magic 6 flagship launched earlier this year.

Red Magic 6R is powered by top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and it carries a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that touts super-smooth 144Hz refresh rate. Interestingly, the phone comes with 360Hz touch sampling rate and 770 nits peak brightness.

The fantastic display of the Red Magic 6R is accompanied by 64MP Sony IMX682 primary lens, which is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP macro and 2MP depth sensor. To make sure the Red Magic 6R is seen as a mainstream device with gaming instincts the phone is provided with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter.

The phone comes in 8GB and 12GB RAM options with choice of 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 flash storage. The Red Magic 6R display is SGS-certified for blue light reduction, which makes it easy on the eyes during long gaming sessions. And when the device begins to heat up, the onboard vapor chamber liquid cooling system ensures the thermals remain in check.

For more gaming convenience, the Red Magic 6R features built-in shoulder trigger buttons and it packs in a 4,200mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. Slated to go on sale from June 24, the Red Magic 6R will be available in North America, Europe, Asia and Middle East starting at $499.