The RED Hydrogen One was launch as the first holographic media machine in the world last month. It is ideal for real pro photographers as it is designed by RED, a known maker of high-end cameras. The company has recently ventured into the mobile industry by introducing the Hydrogen One.

The device isn’t fully ready yet but a prototype was sent to popular YouTuber Marques Brownlee for him to check out. We’re not surprised that he received one because he’s got about 4.8 million subscribers. If you want your product to be noticed around the world, he’s your guy.

The video is a quick hands-on review of the smartphone RED has been working on the past months. Actually, two prototypes were sent to Brownlee: one finished with all the materials and dimensions and the second, a sample with a working holographic display.

At first glance, the phone looks like a rugged Moto Z with the rubber material. The device appears to be big and is complemented by a big Red logo at the back. We see an obvious camera bump, textured surface, and speakers at the back. It’s really big which means Red can put a lot of elements inside.

Watch the video below:

It’s only a prototype of a smartphone. We have no information on other specs and features but we believe we can rely on it someday when it comes to mobile photography. Let’ wait and see.