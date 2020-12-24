The Realme Watch S and Realme Watch S Pro specs and images were leaked just the other day. Today, the Chinese OEM is making the two new smartwatches official by putting them up on its webstore. The Realme Watch S will be ready first from December 28 with the Pro variant available the following day. The two are different in many ways but they are also very similar. There is no big announcement but you can now pre-order for the wearable devices.

The Realme Watch S is described as “Smarter Round the Clock”. It’s definitely a smarter smartwatch with its many features. The leaked images actually turned out to be true. This means most of the information we shared with you are real.

It will come with a Blood Oxygen Monitor, Heart Rate Monitor, a 15-day battery life (long standby), 1.3-inch auto brightness touchscreen (3.3cm), 16 Sport Modes, and 100+ stylish watch face. The smartwatch is IP68 water-resistant so you can use it everyday. However, it’s not suitable for shower and swimming.

The Auto Brightness Screen can adapt to ambient light. This means the watch can be comfortable to view whether outdoors or indoors. Heart rate monitoring can be done in real time so you can monitor heart rate status and report regularly. The Blood Oxygen Monitor supports advanced monitoring functions with accuracy.

The 16 Sport Modes are as follows: Outdoor Run, Outdoor Cycle, Walk, Aerobic Capacity, Indoor Cycle, Table Tennis, Stationary Bike, Indoor Run, Basketball, Football, Elliptical, Badminton, Yoga, Cricket, Rowing Machine, and Strength Training. As with most smartwatches, the Realme Watch S allows smart notifications, smart control, and other functions like Sleep Monitor, Find Your Phone, Meditation, and Drinking Reminder. Price tag is set at ₹ 4,999 which is about $68. Available beginning December 28.

Realme Watch S Pro

The Realme Watch S Pro (Black) costs more with a ₹ 9,999 price tag ($136). It’s ready for pre-order now but will be available on December 29. This Pro variant has a better and bigger 1.39-inch large AMOLED touchscreen with higher resolution and higher brightness. It comes with an Always-On Display that shows the time all the time.

The battery can last up to 14 days. If the Realme Watch S can’t be used for shower or swimming, the Realme Watch S Pro can be used for your water activities with its 5ATM Water Resistance. It only offers 15 Sports Modes. Like the non-pro model, this one also comes with Blood Oxygen Monitor and a Heart Rate Monitor. Aside from Sleep Monitor, Meditation, and Drink Reminder, this also comes with Sedentary Reminder.

The watch is set in stainless steel with 100+ stylish watch faces and more straps to choose from. You can use Silicon, Vegan Leather, or Stainless Steel.