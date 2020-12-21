The original Realme Watch was first rendered and then leaked before the official launch. That is typical now of new gadgets especially from top brands. Realme may not be that popular but it has already become a household name. The next from the company is not another smartphone or an entertainment system but a new Realme watch. Two variants are expected to be introduced as per a leakster who shared the specs and images of the Realme Watch S and the Realme Watch S Pro.

According to our source, the Realme Watch S specifications are as follows: Blood oxygen monitor, 1.3-inch touchscreen with auto brightness, 15 days on standby mode, 16 sport modes, real-time heart rate monitor, 100+ stylish watch faces, and IP68 water-resistant rating. A Pro variant will also be introduced. It will come with a slightly bigger AMOLED touchscreen display at 1.39-inches.

The Realme Watch S Pro comes with 5ATM water resistance on swimming mode, a 14-day battery life, dual satellite GPS, blood oxygen and heart rate monitor, and powerful dual processor. There are only 15 Sport Modes and 100+ watch faces. This wearable comes with a stainless steel case and magnetic charging base. The smartwatch runs on Android 5.0+ and can work as a smart control for other devices. In the near future, it will also offer support for iOS.

As with most smartwatches, the Realme Watch S series allows music and camera control, find phone feature, 12/24 hour stopwatch, date display, custom dial, cloud multi-dial, and weather forecast. It also offers quick settings, no disturb mode, power saving mode, and OTA upgrade. It is powered by a 420mAh battery and weighs about 63.5g with the watch strap.