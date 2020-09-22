Following the release of three new phones in the Narzo 20 Series, Realme turned to the unveiling of the Realme UI 2.0. Since Google launched Android 11 for its Pixel phones earlier this month, OEMs have been developing their custom skins based on Android 11. Chinese phone company OPPO just recently unveiled ColorOS 11 based on the new Google mobile operating system and now Realme has announced the UI 2.0 based on Android 11 along with details of the new features that come with it.

According to the company, in order to give users seamless fun, UI 2.0 comes with a “plethora of new features, improved security, enhanced performance, creative customizations, and a lot more.” The core areas of this new interface will be Creativity, Sociability, and Productivity.

Centered around Creativity, Realme UI 2.0 comes with Global Theme Color, which will let users pick their phone’s accent color from five new color schemes and ten single colors. Next, the Always On Display is taken to a new level with AOD patterns and five themes. The Dark Mode sees improvement with three darkness modes – Enhanced, Medium, and Gentle – and automatic adjustment to ambient light and contrast. For users that like customizing fonts and icons, Realme UI 2.0 offers icon customization and support for third-party fonts & icons. Customization options also extend to third-party launchers.

The next core area of improvement is Sociability, which is all about privacy and security. Realme UI 2.0 features something called Invisible Door, which will prevent personal data leak by sending out empty data instead of personal information when an app tries to read personal information. The interface also lets users conceal all secret apps in a separate vault and provide 360-degree protection from payment security and by blocking harassment calls.

Realme UI 2.0 also offers improved functions for better productivity and multitasking as well, this includes 32-percent increase in system speed and 23.63-percent increase in the speed of launching an app. Interestingly, the new interface brings Floating Windows for chatting or watching videos while multitasking. For Android exclusive features, UI 2.0 comes with a minimally designed notification bar, audio output switcher, and functions for enabling digital wellbeing with Sleep Capsule to keep track of user’s daily health and sleep cycle.

Realme informs that the Realme X50 Pro will be the first smartphone to embrace the closed beta version of UI 2.0 this month. The open beta and stable release will follow in October and November respectively. If you want to know when your device will get the new update, check out the image detailing the early access timeline for other Realme handsets.