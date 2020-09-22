At its recent online event alongside the Realme UI 2.0, Realme also debuted the new Narzo series comprising Narzo 20, Narzo 20A, and the Narzo 20 Pro for the Indian smartphone market. These phones will present a new option for budget smartphones – low-mid range with its Pro variant – a segment that is fiercely packed with phones from other Android OEMs in the country. All these phones will be available for purchase through Flipkart and Realme website starting Friday, September 25. Read on to know the features, specification and pricing details of this new lineup from Realme.

Narzo 20

Realme Narzo 20 is a successor to the Narzo 10 sporting a 6.5-inch FHD+ waterdrop notch LCD display with 720 x 1,600 pixels resolution and 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor and comes with the triple camera array at the back. The camera module comprises 48MP primary shooter alongside an 8MP ultra-wide camera with 119-degree field of view, and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, Narzo 20 has an 8MP selfie camera with a five-piece lens.

The 4G VoLTE enabled dual-SIM phone features a massive 6,000mAh battery that comes with 18W fast charging and USB Type-C port. To be available in Glory Silver and Victory Blue colors with 3.5mm headphone jack, the Realme Narzo 20 will come in two memory variants 4GB RAM + 64GB and 4GB RAM + 128GB priced at Rs 10,499 ($142) and 11,499 ($156) respectively. The phone running Android 10 with Realme UI on top will be available for purchase starting September 28.

Narzo 20A

Realme Narzo 20A has a similar display size and resolution as the Narzo 20. However, the former is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC and comes with a triple camera setup on the back comprising 12MP primary sensor, a 2MP monochrome sensor, and a 2MP retro sensor. Narzo 20A features an 8MP selfie camera, a 5,000mAH battery that supports reverse charging, but there is provision for fast charging. The Narzo 20A starts at Rs. 8,499 ($115) for the 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage option and the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 9,499 ($129). The phone will go on sale in the same colors as Narzo 20 on September 30.

Narzo 20 Pro

Realme Narzo 20 Pro is the real star in this lineup with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ hole-punch display with 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has a 90Hz refresh rate and a 120Hz touch sampling rate. The phone has 480 nits of peak brightness and it draws power from a MediaTek Helio G95 processor. Narzo 20 pro has quad rear cameras featuring 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 119-degree FoV, a 2MP monochrome sensor and a 2MP macro lens. On the front, the phone has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 lens.

The phone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and features 4,500mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging capability and USB Type-C port. Narzo 20 Pro drops the 3.5mm headphone jack and comes with 6GB and 8GB of RAM paired to 64GB and 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The phone starts at Rs. 14,999 ($205) with 128GB model priced at Rs. 16,999 ($231). Starting September 25, Narzo 20 Pro will be available for purchase in Black Ninja and White Knight colorways.