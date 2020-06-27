Oppo’s Realme line has also introduced other devices like the Realme Watch and Realme Buds. Just last month, the design and specs of the Realme Buds Air Neo were leaked and then officially revealed. The pair launched in India and it’s already getting a follow-up in the form of the Realme Buds Q. This is another pair of true wireless earbuds that can very well compete with the Redmi Earbuds S from Xiaomi. The pair is also expected to be introduced together with the Redmi 9.

The Realme Buds Q boasts an in-ear design with silicon tips. The pair can be stored in a charging case that is shaped like a pill. It is lightweight you may not even feel you’re wearing them.

French artist Jose Levy designed the Realme Buds Q. The pair comes with an IPX4 rating so it can survive water splashes and even sweat. It uses the Dynamic Bass Boost (DBB) solution and 10mm dynamic boost bass drivers. The earbuds can support AAC high-quality audio.

You can customize the gestures on the Realme Buds Q and take advantage of the touch controls. The controls and functions can be set depending on your use. For example, the Gaming Mode is said to enable the low-latency for better video and audio sync.

The pair comes in a charging case with a micro-USB port inside that can handle 30W wired charging. Charging for two hours is enough to give it the power you need to last the whole day. Choose from these three color options: Quite Yellow, Quite White, and Quite Black. The price tag reads Rs 1,999 in India. It will be sold on Realme.com and Amazon India.