Xiaomi’s Redmi 9 listing has just been confirmed the other day. It’s now ready as we sighted on the Spanish version of the Xiaomi website. This means the phone is available in Europe. The price is below $200 so you can say this is an affordable to mid-range device. It mainly boasts a powerful processor and a large battery so you can have a decent smartphone for such a low cost. The Redmi 9 follows the last Redmi phones announced–the Redmi Note 9, Redmi Note 9 Pro, Redmi 10X and 10X Pro, and the Redmi K30 5G Extreme Edition.

The Redmi 9 launched in Spain. It was seen to run on an octacore MediaTek Helio G80 processor, Mali-G52 MC2 GPU, and a large 5020mAh battery with 18W charging tech. It features 3GB or 4GB of RAM and comes with 32GB or 64GB onboard storage.

The phone comes equipped with a large 6.53-inch FHD+ LCD screen. When it comes to imaging, there is a quad rear camera system ready to make an impression. It consists of a 13MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide shooter with 118-degree field of view, 5MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor. The front-facing camera is 8 megapixels.

Don’t expect a punch hole. There’s only a waterdrop notch. There is a rear fingerprint reader and the standard connectivity options found on a midranger: 3.5mm headphone port, USB-C, and NFC. The NFC is a surprise because not all budget-friendly phones have it. But you know Xiaomi, it can come up with phones that are cheap yet ready with decent specs and features.

The Redmi 9 is listed at €149 ($169) for the starting 3GB RAM with 32GB storage version. The 4GB RAM with 64GB model costs €179 ($204). Both variants are ready with a discounted price of €139 ($158) and €169 ($192). Pre-order will begin on June 15.