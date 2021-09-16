In July, Realme Band 2 image renders and 360-degree video were leaked. We have been anticipating for this new health-focused smartwatch and true enough, the new fitness wearable device from Realme has just been announced. The Realme Band 2 is big on fitness and more. It now comes with a new large 1.4-inch color display and a stylish wrist strap that you can change. It also offers personalized dial faces to suit your mood and style. The accessory also offers Smart AIoT Controls so you can manage other smart devices.

The Realme Band 2 features blood oxygen and heart rate monitor, 90 sports modes, and sleep quality analysis. Battery can last up to 12 days on regular use.

The watch is water-resistant up to 50 meters so you can use it when doing laps in the pool. Feel free to run with it and not worry about sweat. The display is better, brighter, and bigger so you can see more notifications and content even under bright conditions.

To express your mood and style, there are over 50 personalized dial faces. You can make your own too by choosing a photo you want. The Realme Band 2 comes with an 18mm interchangeable wrist so you can change styles for every occasion.

Monitoring health and tracking fitness can be easier with the Realme Band 2. It offers real time heart monitoring as made possible by a power-efficient GH3011 sensor. The continuous heart monitoring is highly accurate. Blood oxygen level can also be tracked and monitored.

Sleep Quality Analysis lets you see your daily sleep scores. It offers sleep advice so you can have better sleep. The data can be checked within the realme link app. Sports modes include yoga, outdoor cycle, outdoor walk, indoor run, cricket, basketball, and spinning among others.