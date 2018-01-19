At the CES 2018 in Las Vegas, we were introduced to the Project Linda. It’s a notebook powered by the Razer Phone that makes the smartphone work beyond than just by being the ultimate gaming phone. The Project Linda laptop only works once the Razer Phone is connected. The notebook shell will be totally useless without the phone. Like the Razer Phone, the 13.3-inch display part will also have a QuadHD resolution and 120Hz refresh rate which is a first on a mobile device.

The idea is like the Samsung DeX but the Project Linda mainly depends on the Razer Phone. It connects via a USB-C port and extends the capabilities of the smartphone by adding a USB-A port, USB-C charging port, 720p webcam, 3.5mm audio jack, and a dual-array microphone. Now we’ve got additional information about the concept laptop that may actually become a real thing although it won’t be ready for commercial use. Well, maybe not yet but there is hope if there are enough support and funding.

Rumor has it the Project Linda may be ready by September so we’re assuming an IFA launch. There is also a possibility the Razer Phone 2 will be launched so if everything goes well, there could be a Project Linda powered by the Razer Phone 2. It sounds ambitious but we like the idea of a phone being transformed into a working computer. Just hope no one from China will copy the idea. We’ll see.

VIA: FrAndroid