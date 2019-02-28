The Razer Phone 2 hasn’t improved much in design but the specs make it a worthy upgrade. Minimal changes have been reported but the ultimate gaming phone is ready for more consumers. Less than two weeks ago, we said it’s going to receive Android Pie amidst company downsizing. That remains a piece of good news as the company is dropping the official Android 9.0 Pie update to the latest Razer Phone model. The new OS adds a number of major features like the Google Assistant, gesture-based navigation, battery optimization, interactive app functionality and search, digital well-being, plus 4K 60fps video recording.

The gaming phone is finally getting a slice of Pie so you can take advantage of all the Android 9 features like Adaptive Battery, Adaptive Brightness, App Actions, Slices, Intuitive Navigation, Digital Wellbeing, Dashboard, App Timers, Battery Saver, Background Restrictions, Multi-camera support, and several Privacy enhancements.

The Razer Phone 2 Android 9.0 Pie update started to roll out via Over-the-air (OTA) to key markets yesterday, February 27. Most carriers should receive the same build so just wait.

Feel free to check RAZER PHONE 2 SUPPORT Page. More details about the Android 9 Pie update for Razer are listed there.

More good news, the Razer Phone 2 now costs $499.99 but only for a limited time. That is down from the original $799.99 price. Beginning March 1, you can avail of the phone from Razer.com and authorized retailers. Mobile carriers may also offer special trade-in programs.