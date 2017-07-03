If you remember playing RAYSTORM on your Sony PlayStation, you might be just a tad bit miffed that TAITO has taken its own sweet time porting the game to Android, this considering that iPhone users got their version as early as 2012. Well, RAYSTORM is finally here on Android for all of us nostalgia freaks. The only problem is that we have to pay a pretty penny for what is still a classic shoot ‘em up game.

RAYSTORM is a classic shoot ‘em up in more ways than one – very little storyline, just you shooting up baddies all day long. The game has two modes – arcade for remembering the game and playing it as it was on your PlayStation, and the remix mode which is optimized for touchscreen controls. The game even includes wireless controller support if you feel like it.

When you begin playing, you get two different ships – the R-GRAY1 and R-GRAY2. These two ships represent two different playing styles – the R-GRAY1 offers more of a concentrated and powerful shot that will destroy things in front of you very quickly but might leave you vulnerable when there are more enemies, or the R-GRAY2 which has a weaker laser shot but can lock on to multiple enemies. You pick your style.

The catch is this – are you willing to pay USD$7.99 for a nostalgia hit? That’s actually a discounted price, the game will be available for USD$9.99 when the launch sale ends. If you played the game before and know how good it is, you might just pay up.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store